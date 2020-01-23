Stacey & Mike

iHEARTMEDIA AC KKCW (K103)/PORTLAND has tapped afternooner STACEY LYNN to join former crosstown KWJJ morning man MIKE CHASE to begin mornings as “K103 MORNINGS WITH STACEY & MIKE" beginning FEBRUARY 3rd from 5-10A.

Market President PETE LANDRY said, "K103 has a long history of extraordinary morning shows and I couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter. Both STACEY and MIKE are experienced broadcasters who love what they do. K103 listeners are in for a real treat when they wake up to ‘K103 MORNINGS WITH STACEY & MIKE’”

LYNN recalled, "25 years ago, I put this dream job out into the universe when I would pass the K103 morning show host in the hallway every day. I told him I wanted to be him one day and host mornings on K103, and to think that it’s happening now is incredible. I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity and teaming up with the amazingly talented MIKE CHASE is an added bonus.”

“This is the best job in PORTLAND radio and I’m still in shock that they’re giving it to me,” said Chase. “K103 is a sterling brand and I can’t wait to seize this unbelievable opportunity to partner with STACEY and build upon everything that this station is known for.”

« see more Net News