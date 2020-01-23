Agrees To Global Music Licensing Partnership

MERLIN, a digital licensing hub for the world’s independent music sector, has entered into a multi-territory partnership with TIKTOK.

MERLIN CEO JEREMY SIROTA said, "This partnership with TIKTOK is very significant for us. We are seeing a new generation of music services and a new era of music-related consumption, much of it driven by the global demand for independent music. Merlin members are increasingly using TikTok for their marketing campaigns, and today’s partnership ensures that they and their artists can also build new and incremental revenue streams.”

TIKTOK Global Head of Music OLE OBERMANN said, “Independent artists and labels are such a crucial part of music creation and consumption on TIKTOK. We're excited to partner with MERLIN to bring their family of labels to the TIKTOK community. The breadth and diversity of the catalogue presents our users with an even larger canvas from which to create, while giving independent artists the opportunity to connect with TIKTOK's diverse community."

