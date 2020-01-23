Promotes Rick Ramos

KATZ MEDIA GROUP ups RICK RAMOS to SVP/Multicultural Partnerships. RAMOS will report to EASTMAN RADIO at KATZ RADIO GROUP Pres. TUCKER FLOOD.

“With our enormous audio footprint, KATZ is in the unique position to build and execute results-driven multicultural campaigns by harnessing the assets of all of our broadcast partners, including UNIVISION, RADIO ONE and ENTRAVISION to reach diverse audiences across the country,” said KRG Pres. CHRISTINE TRAVAGLINI.

“RICK is exceptional at educating marketers on how best to reach and connect with multicultural consumers through audio campaigns,” said CEO MARK GRAY. “RICK’s 25 years of multicultural media experience and proven results make him perfectly positioned to spearhead this important effort.”

“Over my career, I believe there is no better time than now to be part of multicultural advertising,” said RAMOS. “We are at the inflection point of minority consumers becoming majority consumers. I am passionate about helping advertisers reach the diversified consumer marketplace in a meaningful way."

