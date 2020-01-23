Sold

REAL COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. is selling noncommercial Variety KVOY/WYNNEWOOD, OK to THE CHICKASAW NATION for $14,000.

In other filings with the FCC, AOT DELTA, INC. is donating low power FM KPPZ-LP/KANSAS CITY, MO to CONCRETE TRUTH LEARNING INSTITUTE for no consideration.

The price by which TED TUCKER's COCHISE MEDIA LICENSES, LLC is selling Classic Rock KDVK/DOVE CREEK, CO to TOM TROLAND and MICHAEL MALLACE's DESERT EXPLORER COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is $40,000, according to the contract filed with the FCC. Broker KALIL AND CO did not disclose the price when it announced the deal YESTERDAY (1/22).

NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE FOUNDATION has applied for an STA to operate KNMJ/EUNICE, NM from a temporary location while transmitter repairs were made.

VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS 2 LLC has requested a Silent STA for WJEH-A/GALLIPOLIS, OH while it seeks a new site.

And PERCY SQUIRE's SANDBLAST, L.P. has closed on the sale of W225CS/COLUMBUS, OH to TSJ RADIO, LLC for $3,722.50.

