-
Chickasaw Nation Buys Oklahoma Noncommercial FM
January 23, 2020 at 5:07 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
REAL COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. is selling noncommercial Variety KVOY/WYNNEWOOD, OK to THE CHICKASAW NATION for $14,000.
In other filings with the FCC, AOT DELTA, INC. is donating low power FM KPPZ-LP/KANSAS CITY, MO to CONCRETE TRUTH LEARNING INSTITUTE for no consideration.
The price by which TED TUCKER's COCHISE MEDIA LICENSES, LLC is selling Classic Rock KDVK/DOVE CREEK, CO to TOM TROLAND and MICHAEL MALLACE's DESERT EXPLORER COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is $40,000, according to the contract filed with the FCC. Broker KALIL AND CO did not disclose the price when it announced the deal YESTERDAY (1/22).
NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE FOUNDATION has applied for an STA to operate KNMJ/EUNICE, NM from a temporary location while transmitter repairs were made.
VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS 2 LLC has requested a Silent STA for WJEH-A/GALLIPOLIS, OH while it seeks a new site.
And PERCY SQUIRE's SANDBLAST, L.P. has closed on the sale of W225CS/COLUMBUS, OH to TSJ RADIO, LLC for $3,722.50.
-