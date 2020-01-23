For Sale?

The WALL STREET JOURNAL is reporting that podcast production company SERIAL PRODUCTIONS, producers of "SERIAL" and "S-TOWN," is exploring a sale of the company.

The JOURNAL reports that a likely suitor for the "THIS AMERICAN LIFE" spinoff company is THE NEW YORK TIMES. No price range or valuation were offered for the company, and neither SERIAL nor the TIMES responded to the JOURNAL's request for comment.

SERIAL PRODUCTIONS was created by "THIS AMERICAN LIFE"'s IRA GLASS, SARAH KOENIG, and JULIE SNYDER in 2017 as a separate company after the success of "SERIAL," which debuted in 2014 and has produced three seasons, plus one of "S-TOWN."

