Goldstein

The recent VOICE SUMMIT in CHATTANOOGA covered a wide range of topics about voice control, including a lot of material radio and podcasting industry professionals need to know. That's where AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN comes in with his latest AM/FM/PODCAST column at ALL ACCESS, offering seven key takeaways from the conference.

In the column, GOLDSTEIN reports about issues like the slowdown of skill development, the discovery issue, and voice integration in cars, plus much more.

Read the column by clicking here.

« see more Net News