The Rua

Up and coming FOD/THE ORCHARD artists THE RUA have been tabbed as the musical entertainment when the legendary NORMAN LEAR will be honored as an “honorary” Irishman at the US-IRELAND ALLIANCE's 15th ANNUAL OSCAR WILDE AWARDS. Others being honored include comedian TIG NOTARO and actress JENN MURRAY. The casual, pre-ACADEMY AWARDS party will be held at BAD ROBOT in SANTA MONICA on 2/6. The festivities will be emceed by J.J. ABRAMS.

LEAR, now 97 with no plans to retire, famously produced such groundbreaking sitcoms as ALL IN THE FAMILY, SANFORD & SON, ONE DAY AT A TIME, THE JEFFERSONS, GOOD TIMES, and MAUDE.

THE RUA has made steady inroads on the Hot AC charts, already charting three singles in their relatively young careers.

In conjunction, THE RUA are also doing a separate performance showcase in Los Angeles on 2/11 at THE HOTEL CAFE. You're invited! To RSVP, simply click here

« see more Net News