Continuing the trend towards developing more tracking and attribution capabilities for digital audio, ENTERCOM is partnering with CLARITAS for marketing campaign measurement for podcasts and streaming audio. ENTERCOM will integrate CLARITAS' "identity graph" proprietary data set to generate analytics and attribution data about households that listened to a particular podcast or stream versus those who did not.

“Podcasting is a critical and exciting business segment with exponential growth opportunities,” said ENTERCOM EVP/Digital Sales KEN LAGANA. “We are thrilled to partner with CLARITAS and integrate their measurement technology capabilities into our existing radio and digital audio attribution suite. This new tool helps us fill a critical gap in the industry and allows us the ability to offer clients the opportunity to accurately measure ROI for podcasts and other digital campaigns.”

“Working with ENTERCOM is a game changer for CLARITAS. One of CLARITAS’ biggest goals is to offer our clients new and effective measurement and attribution models to help truly calculate ROI,” said CLARITAS VP/Business Development MATT DRENGLER. “With podcasting taking off so aggressively, and continued growth across all digital channels, we see our partnership with ENTERCOM as a major strategic win to help the industry effectively shift the paradigm in the podcasting, streaming and other digital channels.”

