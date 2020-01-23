Litt

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE News-Talk/Triple A KCRW/LOS ANGELES announced TODAY (1/23) ANNE LITT as PD/ Music, She joins a list that has included JASON BENTLEY, NIC HARCOURT, CHRIS DOURIDAS and TOM SCHNABEL, who also had an influence on the station's musical direction.

LITT joins the two additional recent executive hires of PAUL BENNUN as Chief Content Officer and DREW TEWKSBURY as Director/Digital Content.

“I'm thrilled to have ANNE LITT as the new Program Director of Music. ANNE has been finding and cultivating talent inside and outside KCRW for years. She's primed to move KCRW and our signature music programming into the next era,” said KCRW President, JENNIFER FERRO.

“After 20 years on the air at KCRW, having the opportunity to map out our future in this leadership role, at the station I’ve known, respected and valued above all others, is the honor of a lifetime,” said LITT. “This is a pivotal moment for KCRW to redefine the meaning of ‘radio’ in the 21st century.”

With her promotion, the station will soon begin a search for the next host of the station’s flagship music show, MORNING BECOMES ECLECTIC. LITT will host the show until the position is filled.

« see more Net News