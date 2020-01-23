Kid Kelly

Shocker! After almost 18 years as SIRIUSXM VP/Pop, PD HITS 1 & VENUS Channels, KID KELLY has left the building.

During his tenure KELLY, who still hosts BACKTRAX USA, created one of the most listened-to pop music destinations in AMERICA at HITS 1

ALL ACCESS has reached out to SIRIUSXM for comment on this major change, and for word on who will take KID KELLY's post.

So far, KELLY has declined comment.

More on this developing story, soon.

