ALL ACCESS RECAPS HOLIDAY 2019 DAY TWO

Not long ago The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., along with our number-crunching cohorts from XTRENDS, were riding down Santa Claus Lane (of course we were in a candy apple red bobsled, duh). The traffic was flowing free and easy. That was not the case during the HOLIDAY survey as hundreds of thousands of hungry listeners were frantically scanning the dial for a taste of those holiday treats. We are here to tell those tales and, perhaps, a few more. This particular book ran from DECEMBER 5 through JANUARY 1, and the results for those holiday stations were nothing short of dramatic.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Sunny St. Nick

The Santa effect was quite strong with this market. iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) was naturally #1 (7.8-11.6) though it did not quite equal last year’s 12.1 share. The next four players all suffered down books. URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) repeated at #2 but with its smallest share since JULY (7.1-6.1). UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUE BUENA 102.9) was again #3 but saw its six-book up streak come to an end (6.8-5.7). COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE) was #4 again (6.1-5.6) while CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE gave an encore performance at #5 (4.9-4.7). Sitting just outside the top five was iHEARTMEDIA N/T KTRH-A, which moved up to #6 with its highest mark in over a year (4.1-4.6).

KODA had a very strong 25-54 showing, which kept the station at #1 though it missed last year’s mark by over a share. KLTN returned at #2 with a modest loss while KMJQ repeated at #3 after returning all of last month’s big increase. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) moved up to #4 with a slight decrease. Two other stations moved up and into a tie at #5. KGLK had a small loss while ENTERCOM Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) had a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 FM THE BUZZ) slid to #7 with its smallest share since MAY.

In NOVEMBER KODA was #12 18-34. The station moved up to #2 in DECEMBER. This last survey put it at #1. Never underestimate the power of the Claus. KBXX regained all of last survey’s small loss as it moved up to #2. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) remained at #3 but with its lowest share since JANUARY. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KAMA (LATINO MIX) advanced four squares to #4 with a solid increase. KMJQ gave back most of last survey’s huge increase. It fell from first and into a tie at #5 with KLTN. KRBE was a tick behind at #7. ENTERCOM Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) dropped from #5 to #10 as it ended a very robust two-book surge.

The top four 18-49 stations remained unchanged from last survey. KODA solidified its grip on the #1 position though it was unable to reach double digits as it did a year ago. KLTN was off a bit but remained at #2 while KBXX repeated at #3 with a slight gain. KRBE returned at #4 but with a slight decrease. KKHH was up four slots to #5 as it bounced back from a down book. ENTERCOM Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101 FM) was up slightly but gained four places in the standings. It was tied at #6 with KMJQ. KTBZ fell to a tie at #9 with its lowest total since MAY.

WASHINGTON, DC: A WASHing Machine

The steady beat of the little drummer boy was music to the ears of iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH. The station landed at #1 6+ (8.1-12.9) and easily eclipsed last year’s 10.4 total. In a surprise move, URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC) moved up to #2 (7.6-7.4). This was due in large measure to losses incurred by the usual leaders. HUBBARD News WTOP remained at #3 (7.9-6.9) while AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU (8.8-6.5) ended a three-book run on top and slumped to #4. Both stations posted their lowest shares in over a year. ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS repeated at #5 (5.9-6.2). Not far behind was HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR, which moved up to #6 with its best outing since SEPTEMBER (5.2-5.8). WASH was not the only station to make the frosty flip. GWET Classical WETA did as well – though with a dramatically different playlist. The station had its highest share in over a year (3.0-4.3) as it moved up to #8.

For the first time in exactly a year, WASH was #1 25-54 as it bested last year’s total by almost two shares. A year ago was also the last time WAMU was not #1. The station slipped to #2 with its lowest number since that time. WMMJ stepped back to #3 with its smallest score in over a year while WHUR moved up to #4 as it ended a two-book slide. WGTS slid to #5 where it met up with WTOP. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) had its best book since JUNE as it moved up to #7.

WASH again shattered its previous HOLIDAY score as it ran away with the 18-34 demo for the sixth straight survey. WGTS remained at #2 but returned most of last survey’s big increase. WIHT repeated at #3 but with its lowest number in over a year. Last survey three stations were hanging out at #5. They were no longer conjoined. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) moved up to #4 with a small loss. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG remained in place but with its lowest mark since AUGUST. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS (93.9 KISS) slipped to #6 with its smallest share since JULY. WAMU fell to #7 as it ended a strong three-book surge.

To the surprise of no one, WASH also dominated 18-49. The station was #1 and almost three shares fatter than last year. Must be the CHRISTMAS cookies. WAMU slipped to #2 while WGTS remained at #3. Both stations had significant share losses. WMMJ returned at #4 but with a small increase. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #5. WIHT rose from #7 with a slight increase while WHUR advanced from a tie at #9 as it ended a somewhat steep two-book slide. WWDC dropped back to #7 as it returned all of last survey’s solid gain.

ATLANTA: Two Fish

This was a market that had two stations make the Frosty flip. SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) spawned its new format towards the end of the DECEMBER survey. ENTERCOM Hot AC WSTR (STAR 94.1) went all merry and bright in week two of the HOLIDAY survey. Both stations had strong gains but were unable to topple the 6+ leader. COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WSB-A was #1 for the sixth book in a row but with its smallest share since SEPTEMBER (9.1-8.0). THE FISH was up from #8 to #2 (4.8-6.7) though it could not match last year’s 8.6 share. ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V-103) slipped to #3 (6.7-6.3) while COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1 FM) stepped down to #4 (6.1-6.0). Last survey COX MEDIA GROUP AC WSB-F (B98.5) and COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 FM THE RIVER) were tied at #5. WSB-F was up slightly (5.2-5.4) to remain in place while THE RIVER ebbed to #6 (5.2-5.1). We didn’t forget STAR. The station rose from #17 to #9 with its highest share in over a year (2.4-4.3).

Santa said what? WFSH had a solid increase 25-54 but that only drove the station from a tie at #8 to #4. Despite being off a bit, WVEE was the runaway #1 station for the fourth book in a row. URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC) repeated at #2 with its lowest share since JANUARY while ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (THE GAME 92.9) remained at #3 with a slight decrease. Both WSB-F and WSRV were down slightly as they forged a tie at #5. WSB-A slipped to #7 while WSTR rose from #15 to a tie at #9.

There was a tie atop the 18-34 leaderboard and the elves had nothing to do with it. WVEE remained in place but with its lowest score in over a year. Cluster brother WZGC was up to its highest point in over a year as it moved up to force overtime. URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) remained at #3 with a flat performance while WALR moved up to #4 with a small gain. WFSH got to swim from a tie at #13 to #5 with its highest share in exactly a year. WSB-F slipped to #6 with its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER. WSTR shot from #15 to a tie at #8.

WVEE gave back most of last survey’s strong 18-49 share gain but still led the rest of the field. WZGC remained at #2 and reduced the deficit to under a share. A flat WSB-F stepped up to #3 while two stations were in orbit at #4. WHTA took one small step forward with a slight increase while WFSH rose from #9 with its best outing since JUNE. WALR slipped to #6 with a small loss. WAMJ dropped six places to #9 with its lowest total in exactly a year. It was tied with WSTR which moved up from a tie at #14.

PHILADELPHIA: B Is For Burl

As in Ives, a guy who is resurrected every year around this time. This brings much joy into the halls of ENTERCOM AC WBEB (B101.1). The station did rather well 6+ (8.9-18.6). No, that is not a typo. The station managed to clobber last year’s 16.6 share, as well. The EAGLES ill-fated playoff run was a boon for ENTERCOM Sports WIP-F as it moved up to #2 (6.7-7.3). BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK posted its lowest share in exactly a year (7.5-5.5) as it slipped to #3. It was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS, which was down for the fourth straight survey (6.0-5.5). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR remained at #5 but with its lowest total in over a year (5.3-4.6). It was tied with ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOGL (4.7-4.6).

WBEB came dangerously close to doubling its previous 25-54 number as it cruised to another win. The station beat last year’s tally by a full share. WIP-F moved up to #2 as it rebounded from a down book. WMMR remained at #3 but posted its lowest share in over a year. WMGK slipped to #4 as it suffered the same fate as its cluster bro’ and was tied with WDAS, which moved up despite a down book.

The rules of engagement prevent us from revealing the actual 18-34 share WBEB scored. Suffice it to say it was beyond enormous. We can say it was about four times larger than iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99 FM), which moved up four slots to #2 with a slight increase. ENTERCOM Top 40/M WTDY stepped up to #3 but with a small loss. WIP-F advanced three spaces to #4 with a slight increase while WMMR dipped to #5 with its lowest number in over a year. EAGLES delirium was a boon for BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC) as it marched forward six places to #6 with easily its best showing in over a year. WMGK fell five slots to #7 and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102). BEASLEY Country WXTU dropped from a tie at #4 to #10 with its third straight down book.

How did WBEB do 18-49? The station pretty much doubled its previous share and outgained last year by over two shares. WIP-F advanced to #2 as it regained some of last survey’s loss. WMMR slipped to #3

with – again – its lowest score in over a year. WUSL was up slightly, which pushed the station up to #4. WMGK slid to #5 with a rather large loss and was just ahead of #6 WDAS, which had a small loss.

BOSTON: Oh, Oh, It’s Magic!

That old silk hat turned the trick for ENTERCOM AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7). The station was #1 6+ (8.0-15.2) and beat last year’s 14.5 share. This ended the ten-book winning streak for BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR. The station slipped to #2 with its lowest share since JANUARY (8.1-6.2). iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A was all abuzz as it advanced from #6 to #3 with its highest total in over a year (4.8-6.0). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108 FM) stepped down to #4 with its lowest number in over a year (6.5-5.6). BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) remained at #5 but with a small increase (5.1-5.5). We’re pretty sure no signs were stolen in the process. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX slipped to #6 with its lowest share in over a year (5.5-5.0).

It was a monster 25-54 performance for WMJX. The station remained #1, beat last year’s score by almost two shares, and more than doubled its next closest pursuer. That was WBZ-F, which definitely did not steal signs as it moved up two places to #2 with a small increase. WROR stepped back to #3 with its lowest total since MAY while WXKS moved back to #4 with a small loss. WZLX held steady at #5 but with its smallest share since JANUARY. To show how compressed the market was outside the top five, BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) went from #9 to #6 with a flat book.

WMJX came close to doubling its DECEMBER 18-34 share as it moved up to #1. The station was a half share heftier than last year, as well. WROR slipped back to #2 after a two-book stay at the top. WXKS moved down to #3 with its smallest share in over a year while WBQT rose from a tie at #8 to #4 as it ended a two-book slide. Three stations were colluding together at #5. BEASLEY Country WKLB was there last time and remained with a rather large share loss. WBZ-F – no sign stealers they – moved up from #6 with a slight decrease while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) advanced from #11 with its highest mark since FEBRUARY. WZLX slid five places to #9 with its lowest total since JANUARY.

In completing the demo sweep, WMJX crushed it 18-49. It beat last year’s number by about a share and a half and more than doubled the #2 station. That was WXKS, which remained in place but with its lowest score in over a year. WBZ-F moved up to #3 with a slight increase. All without the benefit of a center field camera. WROR stepped back to #4 with its lowest share since SEPTEMBER while WBQT moved up to #5 with a slight increase. WZLX dropped to #6 and was, ironically, tied with BEASLEY Classic Rock WBOS.

Time for the second intermission. Stretch your legs, get some more coffee, and check some e-mail. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back shortly with our final installment featuring MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD, SEATTLE-TACOMA, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL.

