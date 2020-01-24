Kid Kelly, Alex Tear, Lou Simon

YESTERDAY's SHOCKER (NET NEWS 1/23) had a lot of people talking. After an almost 18 year run as SIRIUSXM VP/Pop, PD HITS 1 & VENUS Channels, KID KELLY abruptly left the building.

A SIRIUSXM spokesperson told ALL ACCESS, "After a long tenure at SIRIUSXM, KID KELLY is no longer with SIRIUSXM. We wish him the best in his new endeavors. His programming responsibilities are being taken over by SIRIUSXM Vice Presidents ALEX TEAR and LOU SIMON.”

More on these promotions, soon.

During his long tenure KELLY, who still hosts the highly successful syndicated BACKTRAX USA show, arguably created one of the most listened-to pop music destinations in AMERICA at HITS 1 and has made a positive impact on the careers of countless numbers of artists and air personalities who have worked with KELLY.

So far, KELLY has declined comment.

