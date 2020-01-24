Kenny

BIG LOUD made a new addition to its records division by hiring CAMILLE KENNY as A&R Coordinator. KENNY, who previously was Creative Manager with THiS MUSIC, following an agent trainee role with WME, will report directly to VP/A&R PATCH CULBERTSON.

“CAMILLE is a rising star in the NASHVILLE music community. Her passion and ability to identify great songs and new talent is no secret to MUSIC ROW,” said CULBERTSON. “We are thrilled she’s a part of the BIG LOUD family.”

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this innovative, diverse, and hard-working family,” said KENNY. “BIG LOUD is making waves with incredibly talented artists and an intelligent, passionate group of business creatives, and I'm grateful to be a team player in the company's continued success."

