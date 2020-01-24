Exclusive Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., along with our trusty sidekicks from XTRENDS, bring you round three of the holiday madness. What have we learned so far? CHRISTMAS kills. Not literally but in the numerical sense. And, Santa’s evil plan causes many non-affiliated stations to suffer noticeable, if not significant, share losses. Will that hold true here? Let’s find out, shall we?

Miami-Ft.Lauderdale-Hollywood: A Tie, Just What I Wanted

During previous seasons no station took on the mantle of “the home of the holiday hits.” That changed this year as ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) flipped to Frosty around THANKSGIVING. The results were positive as the station moved up to #1 6+ (6.6-7.5). However, that was only good enough to tie as their arch nemesis COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) also claimed a share of the title (7.5-7.5). COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105 FM) remained #3 (6.2-6.2) while two stations were tied at #4. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (107.5 AMOR) was there last time (6.0-5.6) while ENTERCOM Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) moved up a slot as it ended a three-book slide (4.8-5.6). COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99JAMZ) was up (4.8-5.1) but dropped back to #6. SBS Tropical WCMQ (Z92.3) slipped to #7 (4.8-4.6).

WLYF reaped a small holiday reward but that was enough to move the station up to #1 25-54. It posted its largest share since MAY. WHQT moved up to #2 with its best showing since AUGUST while WFEZ dropped from first to third. WMXJ was up three places to #4 with a solid increase. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7FM) remained a very close #5 with its highest mark since APRIL. WEDR was a tick behind at #6 after landing its largest share since JANUARY. WAMR fell five spots to #7 with its lowest total since APRIL.

Rudolph could not lead WLYF to the top of the 18-34 chart. The station’s share was actually down as it dropped from #1 to #3. In its stead two stations moved up to take dual command of the demo. WEDR had its best book since JANUARY while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) was flat. WFEZ held steady at #4 as it ended a two-book slide. ENTERCOM Top 40/R WPOW (POWER 96) had its best outing since AUGUST as it jumped from #10 to #5. This pushed cluster bro’ WMXJ, which was off a bit, to #6.

Though WLYF was off slightly 18-49, the station finished in first place for the fourth straight survey. WEDR and WXDJ had been tied at #4. Both improved their respective lot. WEDR was up to #2 with its highest share since JANUARY while WXDJ stepped up to #3 with its best book since MARCH. WFEZ slipped to #4 as it returned most of last survey’s solid increase. Both WHQT and WMIB fell back and into a tie at #5 even though both stations had up books. WAMR dropped to #8 with its smallest share since MARCH.

Seattle-Tacoma: Christmas Chaos

It was a combination of your kids on CHRISTMAS morning and a house full of relatives. Six different radio stations made the Frosty flip this year. While they all did not reap the benefit of such a move, many did. The leader was HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9). The station remained #1 6+ (6.6-9.2) but fell short of last year’s 11.2 share. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN 92.5) repeated at #2 (6.4-6.5) while UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW returned at #3 (6.1-5.3).

ENTERCOM AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) also entered the holiday sweepstakes. It worked out well for them as the station rose from #9 to #4 (4.1-5.1) and easily beat last year’s 3.7 share. BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F slipped to #5 (5.0-4.9) while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK slid to #6 (5.0-4.7). SINCLAIR Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5) was another friend of Frosty. It advanced six spaces to #7 (3.4-4.4), which was below the 5.1 it scored last year. CRISTA Christian Contemporary KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3) also joined the yule brigade. It was up three slots to #17 (2.4-2.7) and was off from last year’s 3.7. The other two stations did not crack the top twenty and that is where we draw a line in the snow.

KRWM was spreading the holiday, uh, warmth 25-54 as it rose to #1 in the demo. A flat KQMV slipped to #2. ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW stepped up to #3 as it bounced back from a down book. KUOW slid to #4 as it returned most of last survey’s strong increase. ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) stepped up to #5 with a slight decrease while KPLZ leapt five places to #8. ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) skidded to #9 with its smallest share since JULY. KSWD was up four spots to #10.

Santa was a no-show at the top of the 18-34 leaderboard. KQMV won for the seventh straight survey though with its lowest score since AUGUST. KUOW repeated at #2 with a small loss while KISW stood alone at #3 with a solid gain. KRWM was up four places to #4 and was tied with KZOK, which was off slightly. KPLZ moved from a tie at #8 to #10, KSWD from a tie at #12 to #11, and KCMS from a tie at #21 to a tie at #19.

KRWM did move up to #1 18-49 with enough gusto to push a flat KQMV back to #2. KISW stepped down to #3 though it bounced back nicely from a down book. KUOW remained at #4 as it lost most of last survey’s large increase. KKWF also remained in place – at #5 – but with its lowest mark since JULY. It was tied with ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7), which was up slightly. The other holiday players performed thusly: KSWD from a tie at #13 to a tie at #9, KPLZ stayed at #11, and KCMS repeated at #20 (tied).

Detroit: The War Of Christmas

Two stations went sleigh to sleigh in the battle for holiday dominance. The clear winner was iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC. The station was #1 6+ for the third book in a row (9.5-14.8) but fell short of last year’s 17.9. The second Noel belonged to ENTERCOM AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE). It went from #15 to #4 (3.1-4.9). In between were BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX, which moved up to #2 (5.7-5.6), and iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3), which took two steps upward to #3 (5.2-5.0). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF slid to #5 with its lowest score since JULY (5.8-4.8). ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOMC recorded its lowest mark in exactly a year (6.2-4.7) as it dropped four slots to #6.

When we last visited the MOTOR CITY, WNIC and WRIF were tied atop the 25-54 chart. That didn’t last as the power of the Claus kept WNIC in place with a double-digit share. WRIF slipped to #2 with its smallest share since JULY. WCSX repeated at #3 with a slight increase while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) remained at #4 with a slight decrease. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) held steady at #5 but with its lowest total in over a year. It was forced to share with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB, which moved up from #7 with a slight increase. WDZH rose from a tie at #16 to #10.

WNIC assumed command of the 18-34 sphere with a number that just edged out last year’s share. WRIF stepped back to #2 with – again – its lowest score since JULY. A flat WKQI held firm at #3 while WJLB stepped up to #4 as it got back a good portion of last survey’s huge loss. WMGC stayed at #5 with a slight increase. WDZH advanced from a tie at #14 to #8. ENTERCOM Country WYCD fell five slots to a tie at #9 with its lowest total in exactly a year.

WRIF saw its seven-book 18-49 winning streak come to a halt, falling back to #2, as WNIC followed Rudolph to #1. WKQI repeated at #3 with a slight decrease. Last time three stations were vying for the coveted title of #5. This time WJLB moved up to #4 as it bounced back from a down book. WCSX stayed at #5 with a small increase and it just edged out CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD, which was also up but still fell into a tie at #6 with WMGC. WDZH rose from #16 to a tie at #8.

Phoenix: Easy Like Christmas Morning

The elves at iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) did their thing with aplomb as the station cruised to another 6+ victory (11.0-19.2). That was quite a bit stronger than last year’s 15.0 share. ENTERCOM Classic Hits KOOL was up to #2 though it returned all of last month’s solid increase (6.6-5.8). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) stepped down to #3 with its lowest share since MAY (7.1-5.6). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX repeated at #4 but with its least productive outing in over a year (6.0-5.1). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) moved up to a distant #5 (3.9-3.8), which pushed MARICOPA N/T KJZZ back to #6 (4.0-3.5).

Of course KESZ crushed it 25-54. The station was almost five shares better than last year. KYOT stayed at #2 but with its lowest mark in over a year. KZZP had its best book since JULY to move up to #3 while HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD remained at #4 with a small increase. KSLX slid to #5 with its lowest total in over a year while KOOL stepped down to #6 with a slight decrease.

KESZ nearly doubled its previous 18-34 share to remain at #1. It also topped last year’s number by six shares. Three stations moved up and into a tie at #2. KUPD and KZZP had been an item at #5 and had small increases. A flat ENTERCOM Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) moved up from #4. KYOT descended to #5 with its smallest number since MAY. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (93.3 ALT AZ) fell to #6 with its lowest score since JUNE.

KESZ announced its presence to the 18-49 arena with authority as it outdid its previous HOLIDAY total by almost six shares. KYOT remained a fixture at #2 but with its lowest total since MARCH. KZZP stepped up to #3 with its best performance since JULY. KUPD and KALV had been tied at #6 and both moved into the top five. KUPD was up to #4 with a small gain while KALV stepped up to #5 with a slight increase. KOOL slid to #6 and KDKB dropped to #7.

Minneapolis-St.Paul: Three French Hens

There was a trio of adherents to the Santa Claus. Two of them topped the 6+ chart. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) leapt to #1 (7.0-11.6) though it fell a bit short of last year’s 12.6 mark. UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS stepped up to #2 (7.3-8.2) and was well ahead of the 5.2 it posted last year. iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) had its first down book since APRIL (7.8-6.8) as it slipped to #3. CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS moved up to #4 (6.2-5.9) while HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) dropped to #5 with its lowest share since – oddly enough – the last time the bells were ringing the sad, sad news (7.4-5.8). MPR N/T KNOW slipped to #6 with its lowest output since JUNE (6.8-5.7). The third holiday celebrant was CUMULUS AC WGVX (LOVE 105 FM), which moved up two spots to a tie at #17 with its best share since it changed format a year ago (1.7-2.3).

KQQL leapt from #6 to #1 25-54, which ended the four-book winning streak of #2 KFXN. KTIS was up slightly to remain at #3 while CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) stayed at #4 with a small gain. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB repeated at #5 with a flat performance. KSTP dropped five places to #7 with its lowest score in over a year. WGVX took a step upward to #16.

As with the previous demo, KQQL improved from #6 to #1 18-34. It was tied at #10 in NOVEMBER. KXXR remained at #2 but was down for the seventh straight survey. KDWB stepped up to #3 as it got back most of last survey’s big loss. KSTP had its smallest share since MAY as it slipped from the top to #4. KTIS was up slightly but still dropped to #5. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) had its best book in over a year as it moved up to #6. WGVX accomplished the same feat as it rose three places to a tie at #15.

Once again KQQL made a five-space leap as it rose to #1 18-49. This ended the three-book winning streak for KFXN as it stepped down to #2. KXXR remained at #3 but ended a four-book slide. KDWB stayed put at #4 but with its lowest share in over a year. KTIS was up slightly to remain at #5. KSTP fell to #6 while WGVX was up two slots to #16.

Another book bites the dust. Thank you for playing along. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will see you in about 28 days. And, if you ever have any comments, corrections, or criticisms feel free to let us know. RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. is based in ANNAPOLIS, MD. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com. FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/ResearchDirectorInc. TWITTER: @ResearchDirectr

« see more Net News