CMT Listen Up

COUNTRY MUSIC TELEVISION (CMT) has revealed the 17 artists to watch in its "2020 Listen Up" campaign, which recognizes and supports Country music's most promising newcomers across CMT platforms.

“CMT has curated an incredible list of emerging talent for 2020. Equally important, it’s a diverse group of new artists with 50/50 parity for female and male artists, with one bonus wildcard – HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS – thrown in for good measure,” said LESLIE FRAM, SVP of Music & Talent at CMT. “We will follow and support these newcomers throughout the year with opportunities from video airplay, content rollout, social support and live performances. We can’t wait for our audience to see and hear more of what they can do!”

Earlier this week, CMT pledged 50/50 video airplay parity for female and male artists across CMT and CMT music channels (NET NEWS 1/21).

The 17 artists on CMT's "2020 Listen Up" roster include:

• ADAM DOLEAC

• AVENUE BEAT

• BLANCO BROWN

• CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON

• CAYLEE HAMMACK

• GABBY BARRETT

• HAILEY WHITTERS

• HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS

• MADISON KOZAK

• MARCUS KING

• NIKO MOON

• PARKER MCCOLLUM

• PAYTON SMITH

• SAM WILLIAMS

• SYKAMORE

• TIERA

• WALKER COUNTY

« see more Net News