BILL SHAPIRO, the longtime host of UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY's SATURDAY night "CYPRUS AVENUE" rock show, died TUESDAY at 82.

SHAPIRO, a local attorney, launched the eclectic show in 1978; the show, which ended on KCUR in 2015, was syndicated at one point to several stations nationwide and spawned a live concert series that featured artists like ROSANNE CASH and THE STEELDRIVERS (during CHRIS STAPLETON's tenure as the band's lead singer).

