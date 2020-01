YG (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

TMZ is reporting that hip hop artist YG (real name: KEENON JACKSON) has been arrested this morning (1/24) in connection with a robbery case. LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF's deputies made the arrest of the COMPTON, CA native at his home in LOS ANGELES' SAN FERNANDO VALLEY.

Get details from TMZ.

