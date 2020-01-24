Back On The Fan

The TEXAS RANGERS will continue to air on ENTERCOM Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH under a new multiyear contract extension.

Play-by-play voice ERIC NADEL will remain in the booth for his 42nd season with the RANGERS, joined again by MATT HICKS, with JARED SANDLER as pregame and postgame host and occasional play-by-play broadcaster; THE FAN has been the team's flagship since 2015 after sister News KRLD-A served as flagship in 1995-2008, with THE FAN airing weekday games in 2009-10 and KRLD-A continuing to air games bumped from THE FAN due to schedule conflicts with DALLAS COWBOYS football.



ENTERCOM DALLAS Regional President/Market Manager BRIAN PURDY said, “We're ecstatic to continue our rich history with the TEXAS RANGERS and Hall of Fame broadcaster ERIC NADEL on 105.3 THE FAN. This year is extra special for ENTERCOM DALLAS-FORT WORTH and NORTH TEXAS fans with the opening of the new GLOBE LIFE FIELD. As the unrivaled leader in local sports coverage, we are looking forward to continuing to provide fans with robust coverage of the team on and off the field.”



“The RANGERS are very pleased to extend our agreement with ENTERCOM,” said RANGERS EVP for Communications JOHN BLAKE. “We have enjoyed a great relationship with 105.3 THE FAN over the last five years. As we move to GLOBE LIFE FIELD in 2020, we are looking forward to working with ENTERCOM and 105.3 THE FAN to provide the best in baseball coverage to all RANGERS fans. We really appreciate this partnership.”

