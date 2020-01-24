CRS 2020

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) has unveiled the lineup for each of the four Mentoring Breakfasts taking place during next month's CRS 2020. The Programming Mentoring Breakfast and Digital & Streaming Mentoring Breakfast will be held simultaneously on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th from 8a (CT) until 8:50a (CT). Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with mentors, ask questions, and seek advice from seasoned professionals.

On FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st, the popular Women's Mentoring Breakfast returns, running concurrently with the Label Mentoring Breakfast from 7:30a (CT) until 8:50a (CT). Additionally, CRS will host a Believer’s Breakfast on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th from 6:30a (CT) until 7:50a (CT), where attendees can connect with one another on a personal level while sharing stories about the bright side of a sometimes challenging industry.

Availability for all mentoring breakfasts will be limited and pre-registration is required. Register here. For a complete listing of mentors associated with each breakfast opportunity, visit the CRS website here. CRS 2020 is set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Register here.

« see more Net News