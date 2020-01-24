Joining Westwood One, Fox Sports

Former OHIO STATE basketball player and "CLUB TRILLION" blogger-turned-author and commentator MARK TITUS and co-host/producer TATE FRAZIER are joining FOX SPORTS and the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK for a new podcast, "TITUS & TATE." The duo previously hosted "ONE SHINING PODCAST" for BILL SIMMONS' THE RINGER podcast network. WESTWOOD ONE will handle distribution and advertising sales for the podcast, while TITUS will be contributing content to non-digital FOX SPORTS platforms.

"Lesser men would have been turned off by FOX SPORTS executives playing ‘Roundball Rock’ on a loop for an hour during our initial meeting, but that's when I knew FOX SPORTS was where I belonged,” said TITUS, who parlayed his status as a college basketball benchwarmer and writing skill into national prominence, including writing for SIMMONS at GRANTLAND and appearances on BARSTOOL SPORTS' "PARDON MY TAKE." "WESTWOOD ONE has been a titan in audio distribution for as long as I can remember, and being associated with such an iconic brand is nothing short of an honor. I'm excited to make podcast magic together."

“WESTWOOD ONE is one of the elite podcast platforms out and as a podcast producer myself, I have admired their network construction from afar. I am thrilled to work with them on growing TITUS & TATE and taking our show to the next level together,” added FRAZIER. “In addition, FOX SPORTS was the first company to hire me back in 2014, and I am beyond excited about the opportunity to return and re-join the family. We're both pumped about the potential of the show and the places we'll take it during this new era."

“As a former bench-rider myself, I’ve been a fan of TITUS going back to his ‘CLUB TRILLION’ days, and he’s since found TATE, who shares a passion for the game and sense of humor that sets them apart,” said FOX SPORTS VP of Digital Content MICHAEL BUCKLIN. “Empowering leading personalities to serve fans is core to our vision here at FOX SPORTS, and these two fit right into that strategy.”

“TITUS AND TATE fans are thrilled to have this hilarious and unstoppable team back behind the mic - and not a moment too soon as college hoops head towards the brackets and buzzer-beaters of NCAA March Madness 2020,” said CUMULUS MEDIA EVP Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE President SUZANNE GRIMES. “We’re ready to turn up the heat and give national marketing and promotion of this show a full-court press."

