Shifting Roles

Effective immediately, ALPHA MEDIA/COLUMBIA, SC has moved Alternative WMFX (FOX 102.3) and Triple A WPCO (94.9 THE PALM) PD MIKE ALLEN into the role of group's engineer.

Top 40 WMYQ (Q93.5) PD BRENDAN CROGHAN will now oversee the programming of all three stations. SADIE BLACK continues as APD for both FOX 102.3 and 94.9 THE PALM.

They can be reached at (803) 799-0931, or at croghan@q935.com or sadie@fox1023.com.

« see more Net News