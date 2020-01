Radio Hosts Join Up

Conservative streaming TV channel THE FIRST, airing via PLUTO TV, is adding a pair of radio talkers to its video lineup. DANA LOESCH, host of RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW," and TEGNA News-Talk KFMB-A/SAN DIEGO host MIKE SLATER are now hosting daily shows on the channel.

"THE DANA SHOW" and "TRUE STORY WITH MIKE SLATER" join PREMIERE NETWORKS' BUCK SEXTON on THE FIRST, along with a trio of new commentators, writer TIANA LOWE, former TRUMP Inauguration spokesperson MADISON GESIOTTO, and conservative pundit and Army veteran ROB SMITH.

