DON ANTHONY'S TALENTMASTERS and GABE HOBBS MEDIA's TALK SHOW BOOT CAMP, returning for its 11th annual event on MARCH 5-6 at the 21C MUSEUM HOTEL in CINCINNATI, has announced the addition of a one-on-one session with iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK President CONAL BYRNE in conversation with KMG NETWORKS founder GARY KRANTZ.

BYRNE and KRANTZ are the latest additions to a lineup that includes ALL ACCESS VP/News-Talk-Sports-Podcasting PERRY MICHAEL SIMON moderating a roundtable with COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA Senior Operations and Program Manager DREW ANDERSSEN, iHEARTMEDIA EVP/News, Talk And Sports Programming CHRIS BERRY, ENTERCOM News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES PD KEN CHARLES, and NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO EVP SEAN COMPTON; RANDY MICHAELS hosting a panel with WLW-A/CINCINNATI legends GARY BURBANK and BILL CUNNINGHAM, WGN afternoon host ROE CONN, and iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAS-A/LOUISVILLE host TERRY MEINERS; a special study by NUVOODOO; and HOBBS' annual "Talk Radio Report Card."

The conference is offering a $50 discount through JANUARY 31st with promo code HOBBS. Sign up and get more information by clicking here.

