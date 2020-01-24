Monday

RIVERHEAD BOOKS is debuting its new podcast co-hosted by MAN BOOKER PRIZE-winning novelist and MACALESTER COLLEGE Professor MARLON JAMES and RIVERHEAD Executive Editor JAKE MORRISSEY dissecting books from the past, with two episodes posting on MONDAY (1/27).

"MARLON AND JAKE READ DEAD PEOPLE," announced in DECEMBER with a trailer posted at that time, will feature the hosts offering "uncensored and with no holds barred" opinions on "the spectacularly good (and) the hilariously bad" among authors no longer with us. The debut date was announced via an article posted TODAY at THE NEW YORK TIMES.

