Senator Brown

Following mass layoffs by iHEARTMEDIA earlier this month (NET NEWS 1/14), U.S. SEN. SHERROD BROWN D-OHIO wants answers from iHEARTMEDIA’s CEO BOB PITTMAN.

One of the local on air talent terminated was longtime iHEARTMEDIA Rock WNCD (93.3)/YOUNGSTOWN host FRED “FAST FREDDIE” WOAK, which sparked BROWN's attention.

SEN. BROWN sent a letter to PITTMAN, that raised concerns about the company paying millions in bonus compensation to the executive prior to the company’s 2018 bankruptcy, and questioned how paying bonuses to executives while laying off employees benefits the long-term interests of the company.

SEN. BROWN requested responses to the questions he posed by FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14th.

iHEARTMEDIA declined a request for comment from ALL ACCESS.

The letter begins …

“Dear Mr. PITTMAN:

I write in response to iHEARTMEDIA’s recent announcement that the company is laying off employees across the country, including dozens of employees at radio stations in OHIO. I am particularly concerned about these layoffs in light of additional news reports that the company significantly increased executive compensation the year before entering bankruptcy and have since asked the bankruptcy judge to approve more executive bonus pay. It is hard to understand why it is in the long-term interest of the company to significantly increase executive compensation while making significant job cuts.”

Read SEN. BROWN’s full letter at THE BUSINESS JOURNAL

It's also on SEN. BROWN's website.

