New Law

The Preventing Illegal Radio Abuse Through Enforcement (PIRATE) Act was signed into law by President TRUMP on FRIDAY (1/24).

The anti-pirate radio law is intended to strengthen and streamline enforcement of anti-unlicensed operator laws and increase fines to up to $100,000 per violation and $2 million maximum.

Among the provisions of the law are mandatory FCC pirate radio enforcement sweeps in cities with the highest concentration of those stations, improvements in coordination of federal, state and local law enforcement, and establishment of a database of both licensed AM and FM radio stations and entities which have been subject to enforcement actions for illegal operation.

« see more Net News