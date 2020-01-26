Kobe Bryant (Debby Wong/Shutterstock)

In a tumultuous week that started with the ouster of RECORDING ACADEMY President/CEO DEBORAH DUGAN and ended with the tragic helicopter crash death of KOBE BRYANT, the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS got underway in a cloud of grief and depression that overshadowed the scandal which threatened to turn the actual event into a side show. KOBE's sudden death was reminiscent of WHITNEY HOUSTON dying the night before the ceremony in 2012 just before CLIVE DAVIS' famed pre-GRAMMY party.

With promising newcomers LIZZO, BILLIE EILISH and LIL NAS X dominating the nominations, the award show got underway tonight on CBS at 5p (PT)/8p (ET) with host ALICIA KEYS.

LIZZO, who led the field of nominees with eight, including one in all four major categories, started off the proceedings by shouting, "This is for KOBE!" then launching into an intro to "Cuz I Love You," before several full-bodied ballerinas led into a boisterous "Truth Hurts,: capped off by her patented flute solo.

ALICIA KEYS then took the stage and addressed "the crazy sadness right now literally sitting heartbroken in the house that KOBE BRYANT built," bringing out BOYZ II MEN and singing along for the stirring homage, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," before asking us to "celebrate the most powerful energy in the world to bring us together and heal... music." It set the tone for BLAKE SHELTON and GWEN STEFANI to stare longingly into one another's eyes, as NEIL DIAMOND and BARBARA STREISAND and countless others did on GRAMMY night for their duet, "Nobody But You."

KEYS returned solo at the piano for a riff based on "Someone You Loved" cutely name-checking the major nominees and subtly dealing with the scandal that rocked the RECORDING ACADEMY. "We refuse the old system... It's when good people do nothing that bad people win" with a plea for inclusion done with just the light-handed touch not to overshadow the honorees themselves.

THE JONAS BROTHERS then performed "What a Man Gotta Do" with a full-scale production number featuring dancers and a backing ensemble of horns, before LIZZO took home the night's first televised honor for BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE for "Truth Hurts."

TYLER, THE CREATOR made his GRAMMY stage debut with BOYZ II MEN and THE GAP BAND's CHARLIE WILSON in tow for a surreal, fire-breathing turn on "Earfquake" and "New Magic Wand," the latter accompanied by a futuristic world in which blonde-wigged TYLERs multiplied like rabbits. A definite water-cooler moment.

DAN + SHAY took home the second GRAMMY of the evening for "Speechless," earning BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE.

USHER proved capable on his feet and with his falsetto on a gala PRINCE tribute joined by SHEILA E. for a medley that opened with "Little Red Corvette," segued into "When Doves Cry" (featuring a pole-dance by none other than FKA TWIGS) and a climactic "Kiss" which earned a standing ovation.

Other expected performers include CAMILA CABELLO, GARY CLARK JR., JOHN LEGEND, BILLIE EILISH, ARIANA GRANDE, H.E.R., LIL NAS X, BILLY RAY CYRUS, ROSALIA, BRANDI CARLILE and TANYA TUCKER, along with tributes to the late L.A. rapper NIPSEY HUSSLE, a salute to the TV program, "Fame," and BONNIE RAITT's nod to LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT honoree JOHN PRINE's "Angel from MONTGOMERY."

