Kobe Bryant (Debby Wong/Shutterstock)

In a tumultuous week that started with the ouster of RECORDING ACADEMY President/CEO DEBORAH DUGAN and ended with the tragic helicopter crash death of KOBE BRYANT, the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS got underway in a cloud of grief and depression that overshadowed the scandal which threatened to turn the actual event into a side show. KOBE's sudden death was reminiscent of WHITNEY HOUSTON dying the night before the ceremony in 2012 just before CLIVE DAVIS' famed pre-GRAMMY party.

With promising newcomers LIZZO, BILLIE EILISH and LIL NAS X dominating the nominations, the award show got underway tonight on CBS at 5p (PT)/8p (ET) with host ALICIA KEYS.

LIZZO, who led the field of nominees with eight, including one in all four major categories, started off the proceedings by shouting, "This is for KOBE!" then launching into an intro to "Cuz I Love You," before several full-bodied ballerinas led into a boisterous "Truth Hurts,: capped off by her patented flute solo.

ALICIA KEYS then took the stage and addressed "the crazy sadness right now literally sitting heartbroken in the house that KOBE BRYANT built," bringing out BOYZ II MEN and singing along for the stirring homage, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," before asking us to "celebrate the most powerful energy in the world to bring us together and heal... music." It set the tone for BLAKE SHELTON and GWEN STEFANI to stare longingly into one another's eyes, as NEIL DIAMOND and BARBARA STREISAND and countless others did on GRAMMY night for their duet, "Nobody But You."

KEYS returned solo at the piano for a riff based on "Someone You Loved" cutely name-checking the major nominees and subtly dealing with the scandal that rocked the RECORDING ACADEMY. "We refuse the old system... It's when good people do nothing that bad people win" with a plea for inclusion done with just the light-handed touch not to overshadow the honorees themselves.

THE JONAS BROTHERS then performed "What a Man Gotta Do" with a full-scale production number featuring dancers and a backing ensemble of horns, before LIZZO took home the night's first televised honor for BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE for "Truth Hurts."

TYLER, THE CREATOR made his GRAMMY stage debut with BOYZ II MEN and THE GAP BAND's CHARLIE WILSON in tow for a surreal, fire-breathing turn on "Earfquake" and "New Magic Wand," the latter accompanied by a futuristic world in which blonde-wigged TYLERs multiplied like rabbits. A definite water-cooler moment.

DAN + SHAY took home the second GRAMMY of the evening for "Speechless," earning BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE.

USHER proved capable on his feet and with his falsetto on a gala PRINCE tribute joined by SHEILA E. for a medley that opened with "Little Red Corvette," segued into "When Doves Cry" (featuring a pole-dance by none other than FKA TWIGS) and a climactic "Kiss" which earned a standing ovation.

CAMILA CABELLO had the evening''s most KLEENEX-worthy moment singing "First Man" to her father, in the first row no less, over home movies of her as a baby, a conceit that worked in spite of ourselves. Two-time GRAMMY winner earlier in the day TANYA TUCKER was joined by BRANDI CARLILE for "Bring My Flowers Now" before announcing the winner of the BEST COMEDY ALBUM was no-show DAVE CHAPPELLE, while fellow nominees TREVOR NOAH, JIM GAFFIGAN and ELLEN DEGENERES sat in the audience, offering inadvertent proof the ceremony is not rigged.

ARIANA GRANDE got to finally sing "thank u, next," after last year's alleged dust-up with KEN EHRLICH, as part of a medley which started with "Imagine" followed with a full-on version of "My Favorite Things" into a full-on bedroom romp for "7 Rings" in one of the evening's highlight performances.

BILLIE EILISH, green fingernails and all, was more than ready for her close-up, going the simple route, accompanied by just her brother FINNEAS on piano for one of the evening's most moving performances, a totally telling "When the Party's Over," featuring the KEN EHRLICH touch of a very subtle gospel choir in the background.

FRIDAY night's MUSICARES honorees AEROSMITH were up next, starting with their 1993 "Livin' on the Edge," which seemed perfect for the occasion, followed by their much-ballyhooed reunion with RUN DMC for a rambunctious, on-the-edge of anarchy "Walk This Way" that had FLAVA FLAV dancing in the aisles.

TYLER, THE CREATOR brought up his mom to accept his BEST RAP ALBUM for "Igor," shouting out PHARRELL WILLIAMS for allowing him to feel comfortable in his own skin.

The epic LIL NAS X performance of the mega-smash, "Old Town Road," featured a revolving stage that rotated into KOREAN phenoms BTS, prepubescent yodeler MASON RAMSEY, EDM star DIPLO and surprise guest, the original NAS, for a cross-cultural production suited to the song's multiglot origins.

DEMI LOVATO then returned to the GRAMMY stage for a moving rendition of her new single, "Anyone," written after her well-publicized bout with drug addiction, a wrenching, cathartic performance that featured her singing, "No one is listening to me," while everyone was at rapt attention. She received a well-deserved standing ovation.

Other expected performers include GARY CLARK JR., JOHN LEGEND, H.E.R.. and ROSALIA, along with tributes to the late L.A. rapper NIPSEY HUSSLE, a salute to the TV program, "Fame," and BONNIE RAITT's nod to LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT honoree JOHN PRINE's "Angel from MONTGOMERY."

« see more Net News