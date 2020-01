Willard Ahdritz (Photo: LinkedIn)

KOBALT MUSIC GROUP, celebrating 20 years in biz this year, has made a change in its top executive.

WILLARD AHDRITZ, reports MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE, "is relinquishing his position as KOBALT CEO, with well-regarded LAURENT HUBERT succeeding as chief exec."

The report notes AHDRITZ will become Chairman of the company, with HUBERT rising to CEO.

