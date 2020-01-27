Weisberg

Syndicated late-night paranormal talk show "MIDNIGHT IN THE DESERT" will have a new host starting TODAY (1/27) with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/NEW BEDFORD, MA Digital Managing Editor TIM WEISBERG, a frequent fill-in on the show, taking over full-time on the show founded by the late ART BELL and previously hosted by DAVE SCHRADER, who is exiting to concentrate on podcasts and the TRAVEL CHANNEL show "THE HOLZER FILES". WEISBERG will continue hos own show and podcast "SPOOKY SOUTHCOAST" in addition to hosting the national show.

“It may sound cliché, but it’s a dream come true for me to take the helm of a show created by one of my true idols, ART BELL,” said WEISBERG. “My whole life, I wanted to be in radio, but when I was a teenager and heard ART’s voice talking about paranormal and fringe topics, I was hooked on the talk radio format. I had no idea these things that I was secretly interested in could be so publicly discussed, and he made it feel completely normal to talk about them.”

“I feel like my whole career has been building to this moment,” added WEISBERG. “As much as I’ve been working in modern media, my plan is to incorporate those elements into a program that has a throwback feel. I want to go back to those nights when you’d turn off all the lights, sit in the dark and just listen to that voice coming to you out of the night air -- although some nights, what we’re talking about just may want you to keep the lights on."

« see more Net News