BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE has shuffled its lineup, effective WEDNESDAY (1/29), after the exit of the "CANDY, MIKE AND TODD SHOW" from afternoons after a year in the time slot.

TOM TANGNEY and JOHN CURLEY are taking "THE TODD & CURLEY SHOW" from 9a-noon to 3-7p (PT) weeknights, while evening "KIRO NIGHTS" host GEE MASON and reporter URSULA REUTIN are moving into the 9a-noon slot. "KIRO NIGHTS" will continue, now hosted by AARON MASON and MIKE LEWIS, who formerly co-hosted "CANDY, MIKE AND TODD" with CANDY HARPER and TODD HERMAN.

“We couldn’t be more excited about what comes next,” said BONNEVILLE SEATTLE Director of Programming MIKE SALK. “These shows exemplify KIRO Radio’s mission to inform, explain and entertain.”



“TOM and JOHN are at the top of their game,” said PD BRYAN BUCKALEW. “They have a unique ability to tackle the news from both sides of the issue, which consistently connects with listeners.”

