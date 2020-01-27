Promotions in PA

iHEARTMEDIA has upped three executives in the PENNSYLVANIA region.

In the moves, WILMINGTON, DE-SALISBURY, MD Area President BRIT GOLDSTEIN is now Area President for iHEARTMEDIA PENNSYLVANIA; PENNSYLVANIA SVP of Sales NICK MICKLEY has been upped to Market President for the HARRISBURG, READING, and LANCASTER markets; and WILMINGTON-SALISBURY SVP/Programming DAVE HOVEL has been named Area SVP/Programming for PENNSYLVANIA. The PENNSYLVANIA region includes 37 stations in the ALLENTOWN, HARRISBURG, ERIE, READING, LANCASTER, and WILLIAMSPORT, PA markets and the WILMINGTON and SALISBURY markets as well.

GOLDSTEIN, who will report to Division Pres. SHOSH ABROMOVICH, said, “It is such an honor to serve the PENNSYLVANIA local communities and partner with our local businesses and organizations. I am humbled by the opportunity and cannot wait to accomplish great things with NICK MICKLEY, DAVE HOVEL and the rest of our best in class iHEARTMEDIA teams across the region.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be associated with these great brands and to be able to serve as Market President for the exceptional teams in HARRISBURG, READING and LANCASTER,” said MICKLEY. “I’m excited to be a part of the continued development and growth of these markets and iHEARTMEDIA.”

"I'm looking forward to taking the successful practices we have implemented in iHEARTMEDIA SALISBURY and iHEARTMEDIA WILMINGTON and growing them across the entire region," said HOVEL, who will report to MICKLEY.

