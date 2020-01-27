Pre-CRS Seminar

Country radio consultants MIKE O’MALLEY and BECKY BRENNER of ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER (A&O&B) have added another panel, "Growing Your Brand Through YOUTUBE," to their 26th annual Pre-CRS Seminar, set for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th from 8:30-11:30a at the OMNI HOTEL in downtown NASHVILLE.

MARGARET HART, YOUTUBE's NASHVILLE-based Label Relations Manager, will present the session, where attendees will get a crash course on how to use YOUTUBE to increase views and grow a fan base for their stations and personalities.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 12/12/19), The A&O&B team will also present the first highlights from their 15th annual online perceptual research, “Roadmap 2020,” a study of Country P1s in the U.S. and CANADA. And BMLG RECORDS artist DANIELLE BRADBERY will be this year’s featured acoustic performer.

« see more Net News