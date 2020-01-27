Featuring Disturbed, Chevelle and The Pretty Reckless

iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS has announced their BFD 2020 annual concert lineup set for SUNDAY, MAY 24th at DOS EQUIS PAVILION in DALLAS. This year will feature performances from DISTURBED, CHEVELLE, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, DIRTY HONEY, THE HU, PUDDLE OF MUDD, BADFLOWER, and DINOSAUR PILE-UP.

"THE EAGLE is delivering yet another stellar line-up to kick off the summer concert season with BFD 2020," said PATRICK DAVIS, iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS Regional SVP/Programming. “Fans of 97.1 THE EAGLE always expect a great lineup, and this year’s will not disappoint them.”

KEGL PD DON DAVIS said, "BFD continues to be huge and this year is no exception. All the bands have incredible fan bases and we can’t wait for 20,000 of our closest Rockaholic fans to join us on MEMORIAL DAY weekend for this incredible show.”

For more information about BFD 2020 visit www.KEGL.com.

« see more Net News