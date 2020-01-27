Big 95.5

Look for iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO PD LANCE HOUSTON to move from middays to nights to fill the vacancy left by the recent departure of TRACE HAMILTON, according to CHICAGO media reporter ROBERT FEDER, who says in his blog that the daypart “will remain locally hosted rather than syndicated.”

“To accommodate the move, LISA DENT will expand her midday show … to five hours — from 9a to 2p,” FEDER reports. “Afternoon host BROOKE TAYLOR will be on from 2-7p.”

HAMILTON was among the cuts in last week’s nationwide iHEART layoffs (NET NEWS 1/14). HOUSTON has not yet replied to ALL ACCESS’ email seeking confirmation of the moves.

