3 New Shows Added

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Alternative XTRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO has just added three concerts to its "INSPIRED BY MUSIC" 2020 lineup. SKEGSS on APRIL 20th, GOODY GRACE on MAY 14th, and PEACH PIT on JUNE 17th. All three shows, produced by BELLY UP ENTERTAINMENT, will be at MUSIC BOX with $1 of each ticket sold going to benefit 91X's INSPIRED BY MUSIC fund, which is a grant fund operated by the SAN DIEGO COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION to help support music education in SAN DIEGO COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

PINEGROVE will play FEBRUARY 4th and LOUIS XIV hit the stage on MARCH 19th.

The concert series program launched in 2018 and has raised $16,359 to the SAN DIEGO COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION (NET NEWS 9/16/19). More information on 91X's INSPIRED BY MUSIC SERIES can be found at 91x.com/inspired-by-music.

