March 13th

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTCL (CHANNEL 93.3)/DENVER has announced its 15th annual "KEGGS & EGGS 2020" ST. PATRICK'S DAY debauchery kicks off at 7a on FRIDAY, MARCH 13th featuring lovelytheband, MATT MAESON, and SUB URBAN at JACKSON'S LODO.

KTCL PD NERF said, "People start lining up to get in the afternoon before and spend all night in line. We’ve been known to turn away hundreds of people when we hit capacity. It’s a great party! "

KEGGS & EGGS is free. Morning man STEVE BURRELL and PM Driver NERF are giving guaranteed free passes all week. Find more info here.

