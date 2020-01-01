Broadcast Students - Apply Now

Time is moving very fast! The application deadline is FEBRUARY 2nd -- that's this SUNDAY -- as it's time once again to search for deserving broadcast students to award them free trips to WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 through the RIA's RISING STARS SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION, a 501(c)(3) public charity, formed to honor the memory of ALL ACCESS co-founder RIA DENVER and give deserving broadcast school students the chance to attend WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 on MARCH 25, 26, 27, at the CASTAWAY in BURBANK.

ALL ACCESS, DMR/INTERACTIVE and A&R WORLDWIDE are once again stepping up with contributions to help make this possible.

How Do I Donate To Help Fund Ria's Rising Stars Scholarships ?

For WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, we want to hand out even more scholarships! You can help make that happen!

Those looking to make a tax deductible contribution to "RIA'S RISING STARS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM" a 501(c)(3) public charity, please contact JOEL DENVER at jdenver@allaccess.com or at (310) 457-6616. Or, send your check to:

RIA'S RISING STARS FOUNDATION,

c/o BEMEL & ROSS

10880 Wilshire Blvd, #1000

LOS ANGELES, CA 90024

Phone: (310) 473-3717

At WWRS 2019, three scholarships were handed out to three winners!

Who Is Eligible And How Do You Apply ?

Anyone at an accredited broadcast school or in college taking on-air or off-air broadcast and/or broadcast-journalism courses may apply. Just send an email to riasrisingstars@allaccess.com with the following information by the FEBRUARY 2nd deadline:

Letter of application stating why you should be selected by the RIA'S RISING STARS SCHOLARSHIP committee that should also include a concise overview including:

*Name of school

*Current broadcast and/or broadcast-journalism courses

*Educational focus of your curriculum

*Current GPA

*Letter of reference/recommendation from a current teacher

*Your professional and personal aspirations including community/charity work

*Links to any audio or video -- do not send files, please

*Those selected will fly round trip to WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 on MARCH 25, 26, 27, at CASTAWAY, BURBANK, as beneficiaries of RIA's RISING STARS scholarship program with airfare, hotel and registration expenses covered.

Please apply now at riasrisingstars@allaccess.com -- and good luck!

WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 is set for MARCH 25, 26, 27 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK. It's our 10th year and we are so excited about our most dynamic agenda ever. We have more surprises coming and will be announcing our bands and musical guests for our luncheons and cocktail parties, soon!

You can register for WWRS 2020 for only $495 ... but we know that many of you have just lost your jobs, so we have a special WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION RATE of only $350 -- a savings of $145 off the current regisrtation rate.

You must act quickly as we have a limited number of WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION PASSES available and when they are gone, they are gone!

For this special WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION RATE, click here and send an email to JACQUELINE LENNON, ASAP. She will reach out and help you get your WWRS 2020 ON THE BEACH REGISTRATION RATE locked in.

Click here to chose a discount hotel room ... 5 minutes from CASTAWAY on a free shuttle or rideshare

Click here to save up to 10% on AMERICAN AIRLINES with Discount Code: 8630DE, flying into BURBANK.

Click here to save up to 10% on DELTA AIR LINES. You may also call DELTA MEETING NETWORK at 1.800.328.1111, MONDAY-FRIDAY, 7A to 7:30P (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMTH4, flying into BURBANK.

Terrific Agenda With Fresh Topics, Lots Of New Speakers

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is working hard and putting the finishing touches on another terrific WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Agenda. Again this year, it's loaded with smart people and fresh names/faces. We are thrilled about the wonderful names who are already on-board, giving of their time and knowledge to speak!

At WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, we'll explore so many important topics, like:

The future of broadcast radio

Streaming music, video

Radio on demand

Podcasts

Social Media

Digital platforms

Branded iconic live music events

On-demand entertainment

Radical new ideas for success

Music Metrics & Research

Syndication

Spoken Word

Branding

Imaging, VO/Production

Great radio war stories

Hear from some of the most amazing air talent sharing their secrets

Look at the terrific lineup of Tier 1 Speakers, 91 talented professionals so far, that we've lined up for you for WWRS 2020::

WWRS 2020 will be held MARCH 25th-27th at CASTAWAY and is all part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK kicking off with MUSEXPO MARCH 23rd-25th, also at CASTAWAY, from your friends at A&R WORLDWIDE.

We've gathered the best of the best from radio, music, social/digital from all over the globe for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. Look for even more fresh, cutting-edge sessions with great information about content, metrics, personalities, tactical and strategic planning and the latest innovations in audio, technology and facts about your audience that you must have to continue to win."

There are three great hotels with discount pricing for you that are just five minutes from CASTAWAY by free shuttle or ride share services LYFT or UBER. Hurry, rooms are going fast.

HILTON GARDEN INN BURBANK DOWNTOWN

401 S. San Fernando Blvd

BURBANK, CA 91502

P: +1.818.531.0658

Rooms from $187 a night

Reserve a room here!

RESIDENCE INN LOS ANGELES BURBANK/DOWNTOWN

321 Ikea Way

BURBANK, CA, 91502

P: +1.818.260.8787

Rooms from $204 a night

Reserve a room here!

SPRINGHILL SUITES BURBANK DOWNTOWN

549 South San Fernando Blvd.

BURBANK, CA, 91502

P: (818) 524-2730

Rooms from $204 a night

Reserve a room here!

Voting Is Open For WWRS 2020 Industry Awards

WWRS 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD VOTING is wide open! Have you voted for the finalist, yet? Time to weigh in with who you think deserves to win a coveted WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD! You make the decision on who gets one of these coveted WWRS 2020 Industry Awards! Only you can decide The Best Of The Best -- who gets your vote to win a WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Industry Award!

And the winners will be announced at the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON at 1P on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, sponsored by MUSICMASTER!

WWRS 2020 Charity Golf Tourney

WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 kicks off on MARCH 25th with a Charity Golf Tourney at DEBELLE GOLF COURSE, benefitting MUSICIANS ON CALL and RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION. And, KIIS/LOS ANGELES APD/MD BEATA MURPHY is this year's Chairperson. Then that's followed by a terrific welcome party at CASTAWAY, featuring three hit bands, lots of great food, wine and cocktails! Check out the WWRS 2020 Agenda, here.

Here is a look back at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2019:

We'll see you at WWRS 2020.

