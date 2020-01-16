Not Much, And You?

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database on TUESDAY (1/28).

In filings that made it to the Commission, BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WYBQ/LEESPORT, PA from a temporary site and antenna due to wind damage to the antenna bracket at the licensed site.

MB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for W295CG/LAKE BLUFF, IL while it builds new facilities under its construction permit.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the swap of Contemporary Christian KAIX (AIR 1)/CHEYENNE, WY to VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. for Religion KAZK/CATALINA-TUCSON, AZ and K281DD/CHEYENNE, the latter held by MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC.

RED PEACH LLC has closed on the sale of WUBR-A/BATON ROUGE, LA to ANA and FREDDY CRUZ's POWER 102.1 FM LLC for $25,000.

A LONDONDERRY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM (ALERT) has closed on the transfer of low power WLGV-LP/LONDONDERRY, NH to TOWN OF DERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE.

And HUMBOLDT STATE UNIVERSITY ADVANCEMENT FOUNDATION has closed on the transfer of noncommercial News-Talk KHSM/MCKINLEYVILLE, CA to HUMBOLDT STATE UNIVERSITY itself for no consideration.

