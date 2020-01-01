Jagger (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

MICK JAGGER is getting into the podcast production game with the formation of RAINY DAY PODCASTS and a first-look deal with WARNER BROS. DIGITAL NETWORKS.

DEADLINE reports that the ROLLING STONES frontman is partnered with producers VICTORIA PEARMAN (his partner in JAGGED FILMS) and STEVE BING and screenwriter JOSH OLSON in RAINY DAY, which plans a slate of podcasts in several genres and has production deals with writers ZACK STENTZ ("THOR") and JOHN BRANCATO ("THE GAME") and director ALISON ANDERS. WARNER BROS. DIGITAL NETWORKS will handle the business side, WARNER's BLUE RIBBON CONTENT will oversee the creative area, and WARNER BROS. DOMESTIC TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION will handle sales.

