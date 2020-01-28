Banner

PATTI BANNER has joined MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country KTCO (KAT COUNTRY 98.9)/DULUTH, MN as morning co-host alongside Brand Mgr. and current morning co-host J.D. JUSTICE. She replaces BROOKIE THE ROOKIE, who has exited to pursue another career.

BANNER arrives from CHERRY CREEK RADIO AC KONA (MIX 105.3)/TRI-CITIES, WA, where she was morning co-host. Previous career stops include mornings and middays on Classic Hits KKSR/TRI-CITIES, WA, mornings on sister Country KIOK (94-9 THE WOLF)/TRI-CITIES, and afternoons on Oldies KARY/YAKIMA, WA.

JUSTICE said, “I’m very excited to have PATTI’s experience and fun personality join the KAT COUNTRY team.”

BANNER, a MINNESOTA native, added, “Can’t wait to have fun on the radio and re-learn MINNESOTA. Looking forward to seeing the family and making new friends. Special thanks to MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS for making this dream a reality!”

