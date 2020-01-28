Entries Open

NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has opened applications for its 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards.

Entries for the annual awards, honoring radio and TV broadcasters' community affairs efforts, will be accepted through MARCH 6th, with the winners honored on JUNE 9th at a WASHINGTON gala. Eight categories will be presented, four each for TV and radio, including Broadcast Ownership Group; Large/Major Market (TV DMAs 1-50, Radio Markets 1-50); Medium Market (TV DMAs 51-100, Radio Markets 51-150); and Small Market (TV DMAs 101-210, Radio Markets 151-300).

