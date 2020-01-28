Consent Decree

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has agreed to a Consent Decree with the FCC and is being fined $50,000 for representing a pre-taped broadcast as being live without airing a disclaimer saying it was recorded, in contravention of FCC rules.

SALEM News-Talk KRLA-A (AM 870 THE ANSWER)/GLENDALE-LOS ANGELES aired a brokered show, "HEALTHLINE LIVE," which was prerecorded but presented as if it were live. After a complaint, SALEM (through its KRLA licensee subsidiary NEW INSPIRATION) admitted that the show was taped and that multiple SALEM stations aired the show, on which the host suggested that he was taking listener calls live on the air, which, along with the show title, gave the impression that the show was live. The fine is being accompanied by requirements that SALEM establish operating procedures, a compliance manual, and a compliance training program to prevent a recurrence.

