Professor BOB PAPPER's annual Newsroom Survey is moving with him from HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY, where he has been an Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Journalism for many years, to SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY's S.I. NEWHOUSE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC COMMUNICATIONS, where he will be joining the faculty this year. The NEWHOUSE SCHOOL will partner with the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION for this year's study, already underway; the study has been issued annually since 1972.



“We are thrilled about this new partnership with RTDNA, and look forward to welcoming BOB PAPPER to NEWHOUSE,” said NEWHOUSE SCHOOL Interim Dean AMY FALKNER. “This is a great opportunity to support and expand a resource that’s so important to our field, and to keep it going for future students, faculty and journalists.”

“Partnering with the SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY S.I. NEWHOUSE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC COMMUNICATIONS will allow RTDNA and the academic community to continue important, longstanding research, which has become the benchmark of record for areas critical to the industry, including diversity and innovation,” said RTDNA Exec. Dir. DAN SHELLEY. “As the preeminent professional association devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism, we’re proud to be working with one of the nation’s most prestigious university public communications programs.”

PAPPER said, “The NEWHOUSE SCHOOL at SYRACUSE is one of the finest journalism programs anywhere, and I’m excited about working with so many outstanding faculty there on this important research.”

