Harry Harrison

One of NEW YORK CITY radio's most legendary morning hosts, HARRY HARRISON died TODAY (1/28) after a long battle with multiple health issues. He was the only radio personality to have worked as a WMCA "Good Guy," a WABC "All-American" and the longtime morning drive host at WCBS-FM until he retired on MARCH 19, 2003. He was 89.

Through the efforts of many of his friends, family and fans, he was finally inducted into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME (NET NEWS 11/11/19). That happened at GOTHAM HALL in MANHATTAN last NOVEMBER 8, 2019.

HARRY is survived by his daughter PATTI and son PATRICK. Two other children, BJ and MICHAEL died in 1996 and 2017. His wife, "PRETTY PATTY" died three months after he left CBS-FM in MAY of 2003. HARRY was known as "THE MORNING MAYOR OF NEW YORK." He was known for saying "Every day should be unwrapped like a precious gift ... that's why they call it the Present." Our thanks to ART VUOLO for his assistance on this story..

Jim Rome, Sean Hollywood Hamilton, Ryan Seacrest, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Joe Madison, Kevin Ryder, Gene Bean Baxter, Harry Harrison And John Tesh. (Photo: Michael Kovac / Getty Images For Radio Hall Of Fame)

