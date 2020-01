June 18-21

FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL takes place JUNE 18th -21st with a lineup that includes RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, BILLIE EILISH, HALSEY, KHALID, BLINK-182, and MAGGIE ROGERS.

Presale tickets for the 4-day event in WOODLANDS DOVER, DE go on sale on FRIDAY, JANUARY 31st. More info here.

