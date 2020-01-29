Dallas

GRAMMY AWARD winning KIRK FRANKLIN will host & headline the THIRD ANNUAL EXODUS MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL. The Gospel event will take place on SUNDAY May 24th at the TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY in IRVING, TX. It’s a continuation of his partnership WITH LIVE NATION URBAN.

Other artists scheduled to perform include DONNIE MCCLURKIN, MARY MARY, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, ANTHONY BROWN, and others.

FRANKLIN said, “I’m so excited to share the stage with some of the best and brightest voices in Gospel Music. I’m humbled by the support of the Gospel audience nationwide and can’t wait to give them a night to remember.”

LIVE NATIONS BRANDON PANKEY added, “Gospel is such a heralded genre of music. LIVE NATION URBAN is proud to once again partner with the genre’s leading voice, KIRK FRANKLIN, for the 3rd year of such an incredible and praiseworthy festival.”

