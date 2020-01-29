Now On Spotify

PODCASTONE's roster of original shows has been added to SPOTIFY. Included in the shows now available to SPOTIFY users are "THE ADAM CAROLLA SHOW," "LADYGANG," and many others. PODCASTONE AUSTRALIA, PODCASTONE's network in partnership with SOUTHERN CROSS AUSTEREO, will be available on SPOTIFY at a later date.

"We are thrilled to bring PODCASTONE's 400-plus hours of fresh, weekly content to Spotify's global listeners," said SPOTIFY Head of Content Partnerships LAURAN JARVIS. "From longtime-running favorites like THE ADAM CAROLLA SHOW, LADYGANG, and KAITLYN BRISTOW'S OFF THE VINE, to shows from superstars like SHAQUILLE O’NEAL and T.I., we know that we are adding podcasts for diverse listener tastes to SPOTIFY's catalogue."



“PODCASTONE is thrilled to make our extensive catalogue available to the SPOTIFY audience,” said PODCASTONE CEO PETER MORRIS. “Combining the power, talent and reach of the leading ad-supported podcast network, PODCASTONE, with SPOTIFY’s best in class technology, and listening and user experience is a can’t miss. This partnership creates new cross-promotional opportunities for us both, and increases the accessibility of PODCASTONE’s hundreds of programs for our listeners. It’s been great to work with LAUREN JARVIS and the SPOTIFY team, as we launch our new partnership.”

