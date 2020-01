Debuts Today

WONDERY has launched a six-episode podcast about the rise and fall of WEWORK.

"WECRASHED," hosted by "BUSINESS WARS" host DAVID BROWN, examines how ADAM NEUMANN's network of "coworking" office spaces, driven by a "cult of personality," went from a hot property and a $47 billion valuation to disaster.

The show debuted TODAY (1/29) with two episodes.

