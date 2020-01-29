HALLMARK CHANNEL RADIO is making its annual pop-up appearance on SIRIUSXM RADIO, beginning FRIDAY (1/31) and airing through MARCH 1st in conjunction with the cable network's "Love Ever After" programming month.

The format of love songs and romance stories is hosted by HALLMARK CHANNEL made-for-TV movie regular LACEY CHABERT and will include several other actors from the channel's movies, including LUKE MCFARLANE, WES BROWN, LARISSA WOHL, and ALISON SWEENEY

The channel is also scheduled to return in JUNE to celebrate the network's JUNE Weddings programming.

